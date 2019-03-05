Leola M. Donaldson, 87, of Vandalia, died on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Effingham Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Effingham.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Memorials: HSHS Hospice of Southern Illinois. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Donaldson was born on Sept. 13, 1931, in Shafter Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Forrest Ray and Lela F. (Lash) Vaughn. She married Lloyd Shelton Donaldson on April 10, 1955, in Ramsey; he died on Aug. 4, 1990.
Survivors include her sons, Marion Donaldson and Candi of Dahlgren, and Mark Donaldson and Cheryle of Vandalia; and stepdaughters, Norma Rickman of Vandalia, and Nancy Savage of Collinsville.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 5 to Mar. 13, 2019