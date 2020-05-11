Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Paul Matzker. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Leon Paul Matzker, 70, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his family farm in Shafter.

Due to COVID-19 CDC and IDPH regulations and guidelines, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Mother of Dolors Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. A public visitation and memorial mass will be held when current mandated rules are lifted. Memorials: VCHS Wrestling Team. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at

Leon Paul Matzker was born Oct. 18, 1949 in Vandalia, the son of Anton Joseph and Mildred Serena (Gudehus) Matzker. He married Cheryl Hicks, and together they had four children.

Leon was selfless, humble and kind, a true down-to-earth man. He was proud to have served in the Army during Vietnam. Leon enjoyed going to VCHS sporting events and cheering on the wrestling and football teams. He loved farming, his classic 1970 Mustang and especially his children, giving them anything and everything they needed. He was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church and IFOR (Illinois Federation for Outdoor Resources).

He is survived by his spouse, Cheryl Matzker of Vandalia; daughters, Stephanie Matzker of Vandalia, Christina and husband Clayton Wright of Kingsland, Ga., and Meagan Matzker and fiancé Jerrod Reed of Effingham; son, Steven Matzker of Vandalia; grandson, Colin Reed of Effingham; brothers, Dean Matzker and wife Genny of Vandalia, and Bill Matzker and wife Cheryl of O'Fallon; sisters, Marie and husband Keith Washburn of Springfield, Cathy Diveley of Springfield, and Rita and husband Rick King of Springfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Millie Matzker. t

