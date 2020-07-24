1/1
Leona (Brauer) Delaney
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona M. Brauer-Delaney, 85, St. Elmo, passed away at 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at her home after being in ill health for a short time.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in rural Altamont, with the Rev. Marcus Manley officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Christian burial rites will follow in the church cemetery following the services. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the church cemetery. Kull Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at kullfuneralhome.com.
Leona was born on March 8, 1935, at home in Mound Township, Effingham County, in the Bethlehem Community, one of four siblings into the Christian family of Martin August and Louise Maria Stuemke-Brauer. On Sept. 3, 1961, she married Edward Wesley Delaney in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Nobert J. Lucht officiating; Ed preceded her in death on April 8, 1980.
Leona was raised on a rural farm near Altamont. Leona was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was baptized, confirmed her faith and was educated at Bethlehem Lutheran School. She was a life member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Leona moved to Effingham about the age of 14 and worked for Keller Town & Country Furniture and the family for several years. She also worked for the Altamont Garment Factory and later was self-employed, putting her sewing and upholstery talents to use. Leona enjoyed gardening, taking care of her boys and especially mowing.
Helen is survived by her sons, Scott Edward (fiancé , Suzanne) Delaney of Hueytown, Ala., and his daughter Bayley Rianna Delaney, and Gordon Wesley Delaney of Pinson, Ala., and his stepdaughter Cheyenne Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant brother, John; sisters, Lorna and husband Edmund Schultz, and Eileen and husband Raymond Trost; and special friend, Lloyd Grotts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 24 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kull Funeral Home
323 North Olive Street
Saint Elmo, IL 62458
(618) 829-5757
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved