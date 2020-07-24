Leona M. Brauer-Delaney, 85, St. Elmo, passed away at 11:32 p.m. on Tuesday evening, July 21, 2020, at her home after being in ill health for a short time.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in rural Altamont, with the Rev. Marcus Manley officiating.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Christian burial rites will follow in the church cemetery following the services. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the church cemetery. Kull Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at kullfuneralhome.com.
Leona was born on March 8, 1935, at home in Mound Township, Effingham County, in the Bethlehem Community, one of four siblings into the Christian family of Martin August and Louise Maria Stuemke-Brauer. On Sept. 3, 1961, she married Edward Wesley Delaney in the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Nobert J. Lucht officiating; Ed preceded her in death on April 8, 1980.
Leona was raised on a rural farm near Altamont. Leona was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was baptized, confirmed her faith and was educated at Bethlehem Lutheran School. She was a life member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Leona moved to Effingham about the age of 14 and worked for Keller Town & Country Furniture and the family for several years. She also worked for the Altamont Garment Factory and later was self-employed, putting her sewing and upholstery talents to use. Leona enjoyed gardening, taking care of her boys and especially mowing.
Helen is survived by her sons, Scott Edward (fiancé , Suzanne) Delaney of Hueytown, Ala., and his daughter Bayley Rianna Delaney, and Gordon Wesley Delaney of Pinson, Ala., and his stepdaughter Cheyenne Peters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant brother, John; sisters, Lorna and husband Edmund Schultz, and Eileen and husband Raymond Trost; and special friend, Lloyd Grotts.