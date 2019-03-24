Obituary



Leonard Keith Miller, 89, of Fillmore, died on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at 12:45 p.m. at Taylorville Memorial Hospital in Taylorville.Services were held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, at Fillmore Baptist Church in Fillmore, with the Rev. Mike Plummer officiating. Burial was in Bost Hill Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 4, at the church. Memorials: , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, Mo., 63110 or Taylorville Memorial Hospital, 201 E. Pleasant St., Taylorville, Ill. 62568. Allen and Sutton Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements.Mr. Miller was born on Dec. 31, 1929, in Farmersville, the son of Harrison Daniel and Beatrice Adeline Miller. He married Melba Dorothy Haines on May 29, 1953, in Decatur.Survivors include his wife; sons, Everett (Kay) Miller of Coffeen, Jeff (Brenda) Miller of Fillmore, and Gary (Joyce) Miller of Fillmore; and daughters, Leona Miller of Macon, Cynthia Miller of Brownstown, Debra (Mike) Jackson of Fillmore, Susan (Wayne) Jackson of Vandalia, and Paula (Tony) Fullerton of Westervelt.

