Leroy E. Buck
1927 - 2020
Leroy E. Buck, 93, of Ramsey, passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. Private family services will be at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Buck was born on June 18, 1927, in rural Ramsey, the son of Fred E. and Sarah Esther (Wehrle) Buck. He married Doris Leona Price on March 24, 1951 in Vandalia.
He was a former custodian at Ramsey High School and a lineman for L.E. Myers Construction in Decatur; a U.S. Marine Corps World War II veteran; and member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in rural Ramsey.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Kevin Buck and Terry of Ramsey, and Steven Buck of North Carolina; grandchildren, Rebecca Kersey and Karl, Jason Rhodes and Amber, Mike Rhodes and Andrea, Christy Moreland and Garrick, Mistie Kessinger and Shane, Daniel Buck, and Bobbie Rhodes and Joe; several great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and sister, Louella Goldsborough of Vandalia.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cheryl Rhodes; five brothers; and two sisters.

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 8 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL 62080
618-283-3176
