Lexie L. Crabtree, 78, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital LTC, Vandalia, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey, with Pastor Terry Sapp officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at noon on Monday. Memorials: Fayette Co. Cancer Fund, Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Crabtree was born on June 22, 1942, in Ramsey, the daughter of Frederick David and Lois Elaine (Fromm) Luster. She married Earl Phillip Crabtree on June 3, 1959, in Ramsey; he died on April 27, 2004.
Survivors include her sons, Joe Crabtree and Tara, and Kennie Crabtree, both of Ramsey.