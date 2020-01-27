Lida "Katherine" Boaz, 90, of Vandalia, passed away at 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Boaz Cemetery in Bluff City, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials: Boaz Cemetery. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Boaz was born on April 15, 1929, in Ramsey, the daughter of William "Buck" and Mabel (Naab) Nichols. She married Emmett Wayne Boaz on Aug. 30, 1945; he preceded her in death on April 19, 2010.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Boaz Sr. and wife Danielle of Brownstown; and daughter, Gloria and husband Bruce Hall of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union on Jan. 27, 2020