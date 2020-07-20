Lillian LaVaughn Heimgartner, 91, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lavender Ridge Memory Care in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, Illinois, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating, with visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will be in St. Paul Blue Point Lutheran Cemetery in rural Altamont. Pagel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: The Lutheran Hour, Alzheimer's Association
or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Lillian was born on March 26, 1929, in Montgomery County, the daughter of Raliegh Lee and Ora Mable (Dermint) McAfee. She married Robert Henry Heimgartner on Feb. 11, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hinton, Iowa.
She was a member of Ladies Aid, LWML and choir at numerous churches. She enjoyed sewing, making candles, flowers, and spending time with her family and friends. Lillian worked at Walmart in Vandalia and Marshall for 20 years before retiring.
She is survived by her six sons, Roger Heimgartner (wife Brenda) of Rushford, Minn., Gail Heimgartner (wife Julie) of Texico, Donald Heimgartner (wife Denise) of Manson, Iowa, Timothy Heimgartner (wife Trina) of Marshalltown, Iowa, Stephen Heimgartner (wife Paula) of Worthington, Minn., James Heimgartner (wife Kelli) of El Dorado, Kan.; four daughters, Janice Tappendorf (husband Marvin) of Altamont, Ruth Ann Smith (husband David) of Altamont, Lenora Kazemba (husband Duane) of Jackson, Minn., and Diana Opfer (husband Nathan) of Vandalia; two brothers, James Russel McAfee of Springfield and Donald McAfee of Auburn; sisters-in-law, Josephine McAfee, Patricia McAfee and Betty McAfee; numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild; and multiple nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Marian Wunderlich; ason-in-law, James Wunderlich; adaughter-in-law, Sherri Heimgartner; a granddaughter, Beth Ann Tappendorf; brothers, Daniel, George, Harold, Leroy, Charles and Robert; sisters-in-law, Eileen, Rosalie, Jeanette, Elsie, Florence, Maycele and Lorna; and brothers-in-law, Albrik, Ruben, Elroy and Duane.