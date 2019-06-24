Linda Marie Miller, 73, of Herrick, died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at her home.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Quad County Hospice, Pana. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Miller as born on Oct. 30, 1945, in Herrick, the daughter of Otis Sumner Sarver and Inez Marie (Rutt) Sarver Manuel. She married John Thomas Miller on Aug. 3, 1963.
Survivors include her husband; and son, Michael (Trish) Miller of Herrick.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 24 to July 3, 2019