Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisa Dawn (File) Earnest. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Lisa Dawn Earnest, 55, of Vandalia, formerly of Sorento, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue in Vandalia. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Earnest was born in Litchfield, the daughter of Donald Ray "Buster" and Donna Jean (Griffiths) File. She married Larry Joseph Earnest on Sept. 28, 1984, in Sorento.

Lisa graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1981 and obtained her master's degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

Lisa was employed by the Vandalia Post Office as a rural carrier for several years, and she and her husband, Larry, owned and operated The Vandalia Bowl. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bowling, bicycle riding and crocheting, and was recently learning Spanish. She had a newfound love for traveling the world and experiencing life through another's view. She loved her dogs, watching Vanderbilt bowling and her beloved Chicago Cubs. Lisa had many friends whom she enjoyed spending time with, but she especially loved her family.

She is survived by her husband; daughters, Josie (Kyle) Barnes, and Jessica Earnest and her companion Ethan, both of Nashville, Tenn.; parents; brother, Guy File and family of Mt. Olive; a grandbaby due in the fall; father-in-law Harry Earnest and stepmother-in-law Willa Earnest of Sorento; sister-in-law, Cindy Heflin; and niece, Danielle Heflin.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Euell "Doc" and Dorothy Griffiths; paternal grandparents, Clarence "Bud" and Mae File; mother-in-law, Betty Earnest; and brother-in-law, Kurt Heflin. Lisa Dawn Earnest, 55, of Vandalia, formerly of Sorento, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia. Cremation will follow the services. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue in Vandalia. Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.plummerfuneralservices.com. Mrs. Earnest was born in Litchfield, the daughter of Donald Ray "Buster" and Donna Jean (Griffiths) File. She married Larry Joseph Earnest on Sept. 28, 1984, in Sorento.Lisa graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 1981 and obtained her master's degree in accounting from the University of Connecticut.Lisa was employed by the Vandalia Post Office as a rural carrier for several years, and she and her husband, Larry, owned and operated The Vandalia Bowl. In her leisure time, she enjoyed bowling, bicycle riding and crocheting, and was recently learning Spanish. She had a newfound love for traveling the world and experiencing life through another's view. She loved her dogs, watching Vanderbilt bowling and her beloved Chicago Cubs. Lisa had many friends whom she enjoyed spending time with, but she especially loved her family.She is survived by her husband; daughters, Josie (Kyle) Barnes, and Jessica Earnest and her companion Ethan, both of Nashville, Tenn.; parents; brother, Guy File and family of Mt. Olive; a grandbaby due in the fall; father-in-law Harry Earnest and stepmother-in-law Willa Earnest of Sorento; sister-in-law, Cindy Heflin; and niece, Danielle Heflin.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Euell "Doc" and Dorothy Griffiths; paternal grandparents, Clarence "Bud" and Mae File; mother-in-law, Betty Earnest; and brother-in-law, Kurt Heflin. Published in The Leader-Union from July 3 to July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close