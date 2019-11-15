Lola M. Stokes, 68, of Ramsey, died at 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Stiehl Dawson Funeral Home in Nokomis. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.stiehldawsonfh.com.
Mrs. Stokes was born on May 29, 1951, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Ray and Josephine (Grubaugh) Chatham. She married William "Pudge" Stokes on July 17, 1972 at First Baptist Church of Ramsey.
Survivors include her husband; and children, Pam Owens, Billie (Theresa) Stokes, Mark (Melissa) Stokes, and Stephanie Stokes, all of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 15 to Nov. 27, 2019