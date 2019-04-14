Obituary



Lorraine Ellen Keeton, 52, of Vandalia, died at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2016.Services were held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Interment was in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: ALS Association. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Keeton was born on Jan. 24, 1967, in Chicago, the daughter of Robert Cusser and Lois (Janoviak) Brown. She married Timothy Brown Keeton on March 13, 1993.Survivors include her husband; children, Haley of Vandalia and Heuss of Chicago; and mother.

