Louie W. Warner
1930 - 2020
Louie W. Warner, 90, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Vandalia Rehab & Health Care in Vandalia.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with Pastor Michael Mohr officiating. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Fayette County Health Department Hospice in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Warner was born on Jan. 2, 1930, in Ramsey, the son of John R. and Erma L. Warner. He married Jean Marie Spurlin on Jan. 12, 1957, in Vandalia; she passed away on Nov. 19, 1992. He married Marjorie Irene Rinkel Graumenz on June 1, 1995.
He was a retired Major at Vandalia Correctional Center; a U.S. Army veteran; and a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, VFW Old Capitol Post 3862; and Crawford-Hal American Legion Post #95, all of Vandalia.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Michael Warner and Mary, Matthew Warner, Dennis Graumnez and Debbie, Gary Graumenz and Jill, and David Graumenz and Amy, all of Vandalia, and Devon Graumenz and Patty of Shobonier; daughter, Cheryl Pollard and Randy of Vandalia; brother, Haldon Warner and Betty of Vandalia; sister, Irene Pope of Vandalia; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, Ted Rinkel and Alice of Farina, and Gene Rinkel and Margaret of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; brothers, Gary and Harold Warner; sister, Juanita Kirk; and stepdaughter, Shirley White.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairlawn Cemetery
