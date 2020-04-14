Louise M. Kruenegel, 79, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private graveside service and interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Memorials: First United Methodist Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Kruenegel was born on June 12, 1940, in Litchfield, the daughter of Elroy Melvin and Genevieve Elleen (Smith) Buskohl. She married Richard Walter Kruenegel on Sept. 11, 1976, in Mt. Olive.
She was a secretary for Franklin Life Insurance in Springfield and a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Fayette County Hospital Auxiliary (Pink Ladies), all of Vandalia.
She is survived by her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Melvin Buskohl.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020