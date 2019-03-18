Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lowell Grigg Wells. View Sign

Lowell Grigg Wells, 90, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Unity Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185 and Airport Road in Vandalia, with the Rev Loren File officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Bond County Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Wells was born on Jan. 20, 1929, the son of Leo and Dana (Grigg) Wells. He married Marilyn Joyce Knebel on Sept. 14, 1948, and together they shared 70 years of marriage.

Lowell was a member of Unity Baptist Church and was a self-employed dairy farmer who was very dedicated to his family and the farm.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Cary Wells and wife Joan of Greenville, and Brad Wells and wife Laurie of Mulberry Grove; sister, Maureen Ondes of Livingston; grandchildren, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Wells and Grant Wells; and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary Wells; and a sister, Nelda Goodin.

Lowell Grigg Wells, 90, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Unity Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185 and Airport Road in Vandalia, with the Rev Loren File officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia.Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Bond County Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mr. Wells was born on Jan. 20, 1929, the son of Leo and Dana (Grigg) Wells. He married Marilyn Joyce Knebel on Sept. 14, 1948, and together they shared 70 years of marriage.Lowell was a member of Unity Baptist Church and was a self-employed dairy farmer who was very dedicated to his family and the farm.He is survived by his wife; sons, Cary Wells and wife Joan of Greenville, and Brad Wells and wife Laurie of Mulberry Grove; sister, Maureen Ondes of Livingston; grandchildren, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Wells and Grant Wells; and nine great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary Wells; and a sister, Nelda Goodin. Funeral Home Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd

204 North Fourth Street

Vandalia , IL 62471

(618) 283-3434 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close