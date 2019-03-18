Lowell Grigg Wells, 90, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Unity Baptist Church, Ill. Route 185 and Airport Road in Vandalia, with the Rev Loren File officiating. Burial will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Bond County Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Wells was born on Jan. 20, 1929, the son of Leo and Dana (Grigg) Wells. He married Marilyn Joyce Knebel on Sept. 14, 1948, and together they shared 70 years of marriage.
Lowell was a member of Unity Baptist Church and was a self-employed dairy farmer who was very dedicated to his family and the farm.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Cary Wells and wife Joan of Greenville, and Brad Wells and wife Laurie of Mulberry Grove; sister, Maureen Ondes of Livingston; grandchildren, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Wells and Grant Wells; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gary Wells; and a sister, Nelda Goodin.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019