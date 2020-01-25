Luana (Beck) Merlino of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in San Antonio.

As per Lu's wishes, the family will have a private memorial.

Luana was born on Feb. 4, 1961, in East St. Louis.

Originally from Dupo, she – along with her mother and sister – moved to Vandalia in 1975. She graduated from Vandalia Community High School in 1979.

She married David Merlino in 1987.

Lu had a long and successful career in the hotel management industry. Lu and Dave had resided in Bulverde, Texas, for over the past 20 years. She was involved in community organizing and had a true passion for animal rescue.

She is survived by her husband; and her mother, Barbara Reeves, and sister, Pat Beck, both of Vandalia.

She was preceded in death by her father and her brother, Ricky Wayne Beck.

Lu will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.