Lucille Perkins Cothern, 92, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials: Liberty Church in Bingham. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Lucille was born on March 26, 1927, in Sedalia, Mo., the daughter of John W. and Margaret Rebecca (Borchers) Lewis. She married Lloyd David Perkins on April 30, 1946, in Waukegan; he passed away on Sept. 23, 1975. She married Raymond Thomas Cothern on Feb. 11, 1989, in Gillespie; he passed away on March 17, 1998.
Lucy was a homemaker and was affiliated with Liberty Church in Bingham.
She is survived by her son, Ron Perkins and Shelley of Centralia; daughters, Sandy Davies and Michael of Pittfield, Sue Bricker and Dean of Springfield, Kris Luster and Norman of Ramsey, and Becky Shuckhart and Rick of Ramsey; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, James W. Lewis; sisters, Helen Kerr and Stella Orr; and grandson, Blake Perkins.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26, 2020