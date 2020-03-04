Lucille Sidwell, 90, of rural Brownstown, passed away at 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Tom Fedrigon officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: Liberty Cemetery, Fayette County Cancer Fund or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Sidwell was born on Monday, July 15, 1929, in Vandalia, the daughter of Tony E. and Mabel L. (Ritter) Mears. She married Homer L. Sidwell on Jan. 1, 1953, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2005.
Lucille was affiliated with Liberty Christian Church and was a member of the Brownstown Golden Years Club. During her working career, she was employed with Johnson, Stephens & Shinkle Shoe Factory and Crane Packing, both of Vandalia.
She is survived by her brothers, Donald F. (Mary) Wasser of Brownstown, and Fred R. Wasser of St. Louis, Mo.; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doug and Renee Barker and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Virgil E. Wasser, and a brother, John Lewis, in infancy; and a sister, Ruby L. Goodin.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020