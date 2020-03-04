Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille (Mears) Sidwell. View Sign Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Tom Fedrigon officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: Liberty Cemetery, Fayette County Cancer Fund or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Sidwell was born on Monday, July 15, 1929, in Vandalia, the daughter of Tony E. and Mabel L. (Ritter) Mears. She married Homer L. Sidwell on Jan. 1, 1953, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2005.

Lucille was affiliated with Liberty Christian Church and was a member of the Brownstown Golden Years Club. During her working career, she was employed with Johnson, Stephens & Shinkle Shoe Factory and Crane Packing, both of Vandalia.

She is survived by her brothers, Donald F. (Mary) Wasser of Brownstown, and Fred R. Wasser of St. Louis, Mo.; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doug and Renee Barker and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Virgil E. Wasser, and a brother, John Lewis, in infancy; and a sister, Ruby L. Goodin.

Lucille Sidwell, 90, of rural Brownstown, passed away at 4:09 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Tom Fedrigon officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials: Liberty Cemetery, Fayette County Cancer Fund or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mrs. Sidwell was born on Monday, July 15, 1929, in Vandalia, the daughter of Tony E. and Mabel L. (Ritter) Mears. She married Homer L. Sidwell on Jan. 1, 1953, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 2005.Lucille was affiliated with Liberty Christian Church and was a member of the Brownstown Golden Years Club. During her working career, she was employed with Johnson, Stephens & Shinkle Shoe Factory and Crane Packing, both of Vandalia.She is survived by her brothers, Donald F. (Mary) Wasser of Brownstown, and Fred R. Wasser of St. Louis, Mo.; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Doug and Renee Barker and family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Virgil E. Wasser, and a brother, John Lewis, in infancy; and a sister, Ruby L. Goodin. Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close