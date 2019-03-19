Obituary

Lucille Vandeveer, 101, of Salem, formerly of Kinmundy, died on March 17, 2019, at The Manor in Salem Woods, surrounded by her loving family.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church in Salem, with Pastor R.C. Merten officiating, assisted by the Pastor Lori Harvey. Burial will be in Summit Prairie Cemetery in Salem. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Rankin Funeral Home in Salem and from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Summit Prairie Cemetery or Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Vandeveer was born on June 21, 1917, in Kinmundy, the daughter of William H. and Mary E. (Yost) Shaffer.

She was married on Sept. 15, 1940, in Xenia to Ray Vandeveer, and they owned and operated "Nature's Acres" seed business and farm operation until their sons took over the business.

Lucille's hobbies included crocheting and spending time with family and friends. For many years, she was an avid gardener and accomplished seamstress, and she enjoyed doing embroidery work. She made quilts for each family member. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing meals and baked goods for her family. She was also an active member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church of Kinmundy, and was devoted to her phone ministry, making calls of care and concern to members of the church, checking on them up until the time of her death.

Her family includes Mary Ann (Norman) Rhoades of Ramsey, Marilyn (Brian) Britton of Centralia, and Ray (Ellen) Vandeveer Jr., Rolland (Cindy) Vandeveer, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Vandeveer, all of Salem.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Kathryn (Paul) Taylor, Breanna (Aaron) Lueking, MIchelle (Chris) Blomberg, Julie (Adam) Pontious, Jordan Vandeveer and friend Ashton, Kevin (Janette) Rhoades, Kelly (Tamra) Rhoades, Brian (Missy) Vandeveer, Bret (Janessa) Vandeveer and Michael (Tammy) Vandeveer; great-grandchildren, Cauy and Jaron Blomberg, Matthew and Scott Rhoades, Devan, Levi, and Ryder Vandeveer, Ian (Brooke) King, Aiden Pontious, Grant Fischer, Afthan (Matt) Reents, Abigail Taylor, Kaley Blomberg, Madison Pontious, Brooke (Jordan) Cramer, Taylor (Jon) Little, Claudia Fischer, Meghan (Dan) Skief and Abigail King; and great-great-grandchildren, Emmet Reents, Lucas Skief, Stetson and Elijah Cramer, Presley King and Hope Van Getson.

Also left to mourn her passing is a brother-in-law, Mont Ritter of Salem.

