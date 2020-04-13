Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lyle D. Haslett. View Sign Service Information C & A Pagel Funeral Home 100 N. Olive St. St. Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5432 Send Flowers Obituary

Lyle D. Haslett, 86, of St. Elmo, passed away at 4:42 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home in St. Elmo, surrounded by his loving family.

A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Memorials: St. Elmo American Legion or donor's choice. C&A Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Denton was born on July 11, 1933, in Avena Township, Fayette County, the son of Robert and Maude (Hobson) Haslett. He married Mildred Ragel; she preceded him in death in October 1988. He married Eula Johnson on July 22, 2002, in Pocahontas, Ark.

Lyle was a member of St. Elmo American Legion Post No. 420. He as a union worker for Crane Packing Co. and World Color Press. He loved his family, gardening, tinkering with tools, country music and attending Opries.

He is survived by his wife, Eula; son, Dan Haslett and wife Nancy of St. Elmo; daughter, Laurette Haslett-Davis of Vandalia; brothers, Don Haslett and wife Kathy of Vernon, Colo., Bill Haslett and wife Jonez of Senatobia, Miss., and Joe Haslett and wife Jamelih of Springfield, Mo.; sisters, Wanda Julius and husband Dorwin of St. Elmo, Glynnis Wright and husband Dwight of St. Elmo, and Twila Presnell and husband Paul of Nokomis; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bradley Haslett; daughter, Judy Haslett; brothers, Henry, Wendell, Ed, Charles, Claude,

Verlin and Bobby Jr.; sisters, Virginia Stracner, Shirley Reimer, Beverly Jean, Edith Charlene and Marvelle Yvonne; and son-in-law, Ivan Davis.

