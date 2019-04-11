M. Junior Bartlett, 98, of Ramsey, died on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Heritage Health Care in Pana.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey, with the Rev. Larry Daniel officiating. Burial was in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation was held one hour before services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Bartlett was born on Nov. 26, 1920, in Ramsey, the son of Jesse Verne and Mary Etta (Mitchell) Bartlett. He married Mildred Irene Hayes on Jan. 31, 1940, in Ramsey; she died on March 18, 1998.
Survivors include a son, Dennis Bartlett of Ramsey; and a daughter, Beverly Bartlett of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 11 to Apr. 17, 2019