Madeline M. Eyman, 92, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville.

Services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial was in McInturff Cemetery in Hagarstown. Visitation was held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: McInturff Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Eyman was born on June 27, 1926, in Mt. Olive, the daughter of Carl and Esther (Henschen) Mindrup. She married Kenneth W. Eyman on April 6, 1948, in Vandalia.

Madeline grew up in Mt. Olive and New Douglas, but lived most of her life in rural Mulberry Grove. She had worked at Abe Lincoln Café for a time. She and her husband also owned and operated Eyman's Café in Mulberry Grove for about 10 years. She was a member of First Church of Christ, Scientist in Vandalia and then in Centralia for years.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Maurice E. (Jan) Eyman of Sparks, Nev., Larry D. (Brenda) Eyman of Keyesport, and K. Rick (Calista) Eyman of Vandalia; brother, Bob Mindrup of Alhambra; sisters, Lila Reckman of Alhambra and Edna Weiss of Vandalia; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Keith Russell Eyman; a granddaughter, Jenara Eyman; a brother, Harold Mindrup; and sisters, Marie Thacker and Doris Mayfield.

