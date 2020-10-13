1/1
Malinda Lela (Niehaus) Brazle Perry
1925 - 2020
Malinda L. Brazle Perry, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Aperion Care, St. Elmo.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Church Cemetery in Sefton Township. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church Radio Ministry or Alzheimer's Association. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hohltandfile.com. It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes, but is not limited to, face coverings and social distancing. Please be respectful of others.
Malinda Lela Niehaus was born on Nov. 14, 1925, in St. Peter, the daughter of Louis and Alma (Wacholz) Niehaus. She married Loren Brazle on June 14, 1947; he preceded in death on Dec. 2, 1979. She married Harry "Dick" Perry on Jan. 27, 1984; he preceded in death on March 30, 2012.
Malinda worked for Johnson, Stephens and Shinkle Shoe Factory in Vandalia and as a laborer at IMCO. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting.
She is survived by her daughter, Beverly and husband Jim Atchley of Bridgeton, Mo.; son, Wayne Brazle and wife Jacquie of Muldrow, Okla.; stepdaughter, Brenda and husband Sam Ellis of Bradenton, Fla.; stepson, Rick Perry and wife Jill of Brownstown; sisters, Iva Burgess of St. Louis, Mo., and Fern Riechmann of Greencastle, Ind.; grandchildren, Nicholas Atchley and wife Julie, Hilary and husband Dan Licata, Allison Atchley, Sarah Brazle, Loren and husband Charles Martin, Jonathan Brazle, and JamieLynn and husband Casey Smith; stepgrandchildren, Meghan Ellis, Alaina Ellis and Lynsey Ellis; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 great-stepgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Barbara Brazle; brothers, Leon, Clarence and Orville Niehaus; and sisters, Velva Fisher, Wilma Ambuehl and Jane Ballough.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
