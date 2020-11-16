Malinda Mae Hinton, 88, of St. Elmo, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.
A private family funeral service will be held. A walk-through viewing will be open to the public from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in St. Peter. Burial will be in St. Peter's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
, St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Peter's Lutheran School or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Malinda was born on Oct. 20, 1932 in Fayette County, the daughter of Paul and Ella (Graumenz) Magnus. She married Orville Ray Hinton on Aug. 12, 1951 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, which was the first wedding in the church after it was built.
She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Malinda enjoyed gardening, farming, taking care of her children, her animals, baking pies, making the noodles for family get-togethers and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Randy Hinton (wife Nancy) of St. Peter, and Aaron Hinton (wife Gwen) of St. Elmo; daughters, Carol Mahon of Mason, Marsha Paslay (husband Ralph) of Dow, Vicky Hinton of Bethalto, and Sandra Stuemke (husband Eugene) of Altamont, Illinois; brother, Hilmer Magnus (wife Ruth) of St. Peter; sister, Deloris Ford (husband Darrell) of Tuscola; sister-in-law, Esther Magnus of St. Peter;13 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, August Bergman; husband, Orville Hinton; son, Ronnie Hinton; brother, Lavern Magnus; sisters, Arlene Lee and Helen Magnus, in infancy; and brother-in-law, Charles Lee.