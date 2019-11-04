Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maralia L. (Fouts) Faulkner. View Sign Service Information Lockart-Green Funeral Home Route 128 Cowden , IL 62422 (217)-783-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

Maralia L. Faulkner, 76, of Herrick, passed away at 1:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Lockart-Green Funeral home in Cowden, with the Rev. Paul Dickerson officiating. Burial will be in Mound Cemetery in rural Herrick. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in her name. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Faulkner was born on May 17, 1943, in Ramsey, the daughter of Nolan and Ina (Beck) Fouts. Maralia and Clayton Faulkner were united in Holy Matrimony on Sept. 18, 1960, and were blessed with 59 years of marriage.

Maralia worked at Mallory's in Pana for several years and retired from Shelby County Community Services as a caregiver. She was a member of Herrick Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her loved ones.

She is survived by her husband; children, Clayton Faulkner Jr. of Herrick, Pam (Ron) Baker of Neoga, and Sheila (Kevin) Cutler of Lakewood; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Bunch, Ryan Collins, Michael (Holly) Hart, Sophia Baker, Shelby (Ryan) Redmon and Luke Baker; stepgrandchildren, Logan (Jessica) Cutler and Jordon Cutler; great-grandchildren; Blake Collins, Mackenzie Bunch, Kyle Collins, Harleigh Bunch, Braylen Bunch, Gage Hart, Clayton Collins, Boone Collins, Anna Hart and Trey Hart; great-stepgrandchildren, Kasen Cutler and Brookie Cutler; brothers, Gilbert (Betty) Fouts and David Fouts; and sister, Geraldine Sandoval.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene and Bruce Fouts; and sister, Glenda Mae Gottmon.

