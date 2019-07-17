Marchella B. Haslett, 95, of St. Elmo, died at 7:56 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown, with the Rev. John Glennon officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Avena. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Haslett was born on Monday, Nov. 5, 1923, in Loogootee, the daughter of Roy and Urilla (Neisler) Helm. She married Millard D. Haslett on Saturday, Sept. 7, 1940, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her son, Leon (Jo) Haslett of Vandalia; and daughters, Wanda (Kevin) McCarty of Dieterich, Juanita (Ken) Loschen of Champaign, and Peggy (Ray) Scholes of St. Elmo.
