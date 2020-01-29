Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Elmo. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery in rural St. Elmo. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials: St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Gieseking Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Portz was born on Dec. 18, 1940, in Vandalia, to Flo Hoyle. She married Elmer Dean Portz on Sept. 6, 1958, at the St. Clare Rectory; he died on Sept. 15, 2014.

Survivors include her son, David Portz and wife Karen of St. Elmo; and daughters, Cathy Sidwell and companion Robert Workman of Effingham, Ramona Blankenship and companion Roy McWhorter of St. Elmo, and Deborah Rosetto of Vandalia.

