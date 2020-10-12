Margaret Barth, 83, of Mulberry Grove, passed away on Thursday evening, Oct. 8, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia. Interment will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held at the church prior from 8 a.m. until service time. Memorials: Mother of Dolors Catholic Church. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com
Margaret, the daughter of Steve and Johanna Kubica Lach, was born on Oct. 25, 1936, in Pulikovec, Yugoslavia.
Margaret moved to the United States with her father at the age of 2. He started farming in the Wilsonville area, where Margaret attended the local schools. The family moved to Mulberry Grove and she graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. Margaret was one of 10 children.
Margaret and L. Edward Barth were united in marriage on Nov. 5, 1955. They enjoyed 62 years together before his passing on June 13, 2018. They are the parents of Kathy Barth Roberts and husband Ken, Edward Joseph Barth and wife Nancy, and David Barth and wife Marci.
Margaret raised her family, worked at Robbins in Vandalia and was a cook for more than 20 years at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia. Since retirement, she has enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She is the loving grandmother to Tiffany (Michael) DelaCruz, Lauren (Allen) Ash, Emily Barth (Logan) Mitchell, Jonathan Barth, Michael Barth and Blake Barth; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Mya, Ainsley, Louis, Ruby and Elliott.
Surviving siblings include: (Dr. Anthony) and Anne Jadhon of New York, Dr. Ivan (Mary) Lach of Bloomington, Tenn., Mary Bridges of Vandalia, Steve (Dorothy) Lach Jr. of Vandalia, Teresa (Richard) Tounsend of Edwardsville, Joe (Janet) Lach of Mulberry Grove, Frank (Melody) Lach of Vandalia, Kathy (Joe) Paulfrey of Brighton, and Rose (Steve) Edwards of Edwardsville.