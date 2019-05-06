Margaret E. Nelson, 95, of Hillsboro, formerly of Fillmore, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hillsboro.
Services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Fillmore Baptist Church in Fillmore, with Pastor Myron Kirk and Mike Plummer officiating. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation was held from 2 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church. Memorials: Fillmore Baptist Church or Montgomery County Rehabilitation. Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Nelson was born on Dec. 11, 1923, in East Alton, the daughter of Lee F. and E. Viola (Rader) Squires. She married Howard Harold Nelson on Oct. 3, 1941, in St. Charles, Mo.; he died on April 8, 1995.
Survivors include her son, Bob Nelson and Bonnie of Fillmore; and daughters, Mary Stewart and Dennis of Mulberry Grove, and Phyllis Schultz and Ed of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 6 to May 15, 2019