Margaret Elaine Dunn, 83, of Vandalia, died at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
In accordance with Elaine's wishes, graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Noffsinger Cemetery in Pleasant Mound, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials: Noffsinger Cemetery. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Dunn was born on Sept. 21, 1936, in Avena Township, the daughter of Wilhelm and Edna Viona (Lawyer) Forster. She married Melvin D. Dunn on Aug. 31, 1953; he died on Sept. 13, 1996.
Survivors include sons, Daniel Dunn and wife Shawn of Yellville, Ark., and James Dunn and wife Clareen of Mulberry Grove; and daughter, Margaret and husband Dan Lallish of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, 2020