1/
Marian C. (Norgren) Waddell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian C. Waddell, 92, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Ramsey, Vandalia and St. Elmo, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Kenosha.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Terry Sapp officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Waddell was born on April 12, 1928, in Norway, Mich. She was the daughter of Richard and Olga Elizabeth (Braneack) Norgren, and stepdaughter of Herbert Berglind after Richard's death.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharry Nelson of Irving, Janey Sirois and Dale of Dawson Springs, Ky., and Carol Waddell and Joe of Kenosha, Wis.; and son, Jack Waddell and Denise of Kenosha, Wis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Ramsey Christian Church
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Service
11:00 AM
Ramsey Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL 62080
618-283-3176
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved