Marian C. Waddell, 92, of Kenosha, Wis., formerly of Ramsey, Vandalia and St. Elmo, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, in Kenosha.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Terry Sapp officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church at 10 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Waddell was born on April 12, 1928, in Norway, Mich. She was the daughter of Richard and Olga Elizabeth (Braneack) Norgren, and stepdaughter of Herbert Berglind after Richard's death.Survivors include her daughters, Sharry Nelson of Irving, Janey Sirois and Dale of Dawson Springs, Ky., and Carol Waddell and Joe of Kenosha, Wis.; and son, Jack Waddell and Denise of Kenosha, Wis.

