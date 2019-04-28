Send Flowers Obituary



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Marian was born on March 13, 1937, in Ramsey, the daughter of Virginia Louise Lambert.

Marian Louise Lambert, 81, of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Marian was born on March 13, 1937, in Ramsey, the daughter of Virginia Louise Lambert. Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 28 to May 8, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close