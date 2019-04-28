Marian Louise Lambert, 81, of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Marian was born on March 13, 1937, in Ramsey, the daughter of Virginia Louise Lambert.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 28 to May 8, 2019