Marianne Page (née Kucharski), 68, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials: . Miller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Marianne Kucharski Page was born on Oct. 13, 1951 in Chicago, the daughter of Chester and Anita (Gualano) Kucharski.

After earning a teaching degree from Illinois State University, Marianne earned her master's in education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia and Vandalia Retired Teachers Association.

Marianne married Robert Lester Page on Nov. 25, 1973, in Chicago.

For the next 33 years, Marianne was a beloved first-grade teacher in Vandalia, working much of that time at Jefferson School. During her career, Marianne taught nearly 1,000 children how to read and passionately supported many students with special needs. Marianne also trained numerous student teachers, many from the graduate classes she taught at Greenville University. Marianne leaves a powerful legacy in the world of Vandalia education. Multi-talented and musical, Marianne played the harp at many events in the Chicagoland area. Her artistic successes ranged from her own paintings to the extraordinary projects that she would offer her students. But Marianne's greatest gifts were her relentless curiosity and her beautiful generosity of spirit.

Marianne was an inveterate traveler who engaged people wherever she went. And she went everywhere: Italy, Poland, Australia, Tahiti, Galápagos Islands and countless other places. No matter where she travelled, Marianne learned the culture, loved the food, and made lifelong friends. Her vibrant social presence and her giving, positive nature will continue to inspire her family and numerous friends.

Marianne is survived by her husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Mary Kucharski of Cross Village, Mich., Thomas Kucharski of Evanston, and Paula Miller of Chicago; nieces and nephews, Chris Kucharski and Veronika of Wausau, Wis., Paul Kucharski of New York, N.Y., Joseph Kucharski of Detroit, Mich., John Kucharski and Krystyn of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Kucharski and Jayna Moloney of New York, N.Y., Rachael Kucharski and Nick Infusino of Chicago, Mary Ann Kucharski of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Peter Kucharski, Denver Colo.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Andrew Kucharski.

Marianne Page (née Kucharski), 68, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.Due to COVID-19 health concerns a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Memorials: . Miller Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Marianne Kucharski Page was born on Oct. 13, 1951 in Chicago, the daughter of Chester and Anita (Gualano) Kucharski.After earning a teaching degree from Illinois State University, Marianne earned her master's in education from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She was a member of Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia and Vandalia Retired Teachers Association.Marianne married Robert Lester Page on Nov. 25, 1973, in Chicago.For the next 33 years, Marianne was a beloved first-grade teacher in Vandalia, working much of that time at Jefferson School. During her career, Marianne taught nearly 1,000 children how to read and passionately supported many students with special needs. Marianne also trained numerous student teachers, many from the graduate classes she taught at Greenville University. Marianne leaves a powerful legacy in the world of Vandalia education. Multi-talented and musical, Marianne played the harp at many events in the Chicagoland area. Her artistic successes ranged from her own paintings to the extraordinary projects that she would offer her students. But Marianne's greatest gifts were her relentless curiosity and her beautiful generosity of spirit.Marianne was an inveterate traveler who engaged people wherever she went. And she went everywhere: Italy, Poland, Australia, Tahiti, Galápagos Islands and countless other places. No matter where she travelled, Marianne learned the culture, loved the food, and made lifelong friends. Her vibrant social presence and her giving, positive nature will continue to inspire her family and numerous friends.Marianne is survived by her husband; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Mary Kucharski of Cross Village, Mich., Thomas Kucharski of Evanston, and Paula Miller of Chicago; nieces and nephews, Chris Kucharski and Veronika of Wausau, Wis., Paul Kucharski of New York, N.Y., Joseph Kucharski of Detroit, Mich., John Kucharski and Krystyn of Washington, D.C., Nicholas Kucharski and Jayna Moloney of New York, N.Y., Rachael Kucharski and Nick Infusino of Chicago, Mary Ann Kucharski of Grand Rapids, Mich., and Peter Kucharski, Denver Colo.She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Andrew Kucharski.

