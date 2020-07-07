Marianne Page (née Kucharski), 68, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
A memorial Mass for Marianne will be held at 10 a.m. this Friday at Mother of Dolors Catholic Church in Vandalia with the Rev. Frs. Scott Snider and Zach Edgar officiating. Due to COVID-19 health concerns social distancing and facial coverings are recommended.
Marianne Kucharski Page was born on Oct. 13, 1951 in Chicago, the daughter of Chester and Anita (Gualano) Kucharski. She married Robert Lester Page on Nov. 25, 1973, in Chicago.
Survivors include her husband.