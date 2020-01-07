Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maribelle Beckman (Leidner) Alender. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Maribelle Beckman Alender, 94, Vandalia

Maribelle Beckman Alender, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery in Vera. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia and one hour before services on Thrusday at the church. Memorials: Holy Cross Lutheran Church Radio Ministry or Lighthouse Pregnancy and Health Services. Online condolences can be expressed at

Maribelle was born on Jan. 30, 1925, in Seminary Township, Fayette County, Ill., the daughter of Fritz George and Mary Jane (Heather) Leidner. She married Elmer John Beckman on Aug. 9, 1946; he preceded her in death on Feb. 12, 1992. Together, they had three sons: Gene, Steve and Jeff. She married Raymond L. Alender on Sept. 30, 1999.

Maribelle was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She had an avid love for bowling and participated in many leagues throughout the years. She lived a joyful life and loved her Savior.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Gene Beckman and wife Nona, and Jeff Beckman and wife Mona, both of Vandalia; stepsons, Mike Alender of Lovington and Jeff Alender of Atlanta, Ga.; and many descendants.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Elmer; son, Steve; five siblings; and grandchildren, Jerrod, Nicholas and Stacie.



