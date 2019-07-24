Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie "Wese" Benefiel, 101 years, 2 months, 29 days, of Vandalia, a longtime resident of Hagarstown, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

In accordance with Marie's wishes, cremation rites will take place. Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Taylor Cemetery in Pittsburg, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Rachel Marie Benefiel was born on April 24, 1918, in Pittsburg, Seminary Township, the daughter of Clem Thomas and Edna (Bone) Hopkins. On April 16, 1935, she married Carl Thomas Benefiel, who preceded her in death on July 10, 1969.

Marie enjoyed her independence surprising many with her strength to carry on. She loved getting her hair done once a week, dressing nicely, bowling in a league until her late 90's, watching or listening to the St. Louis Cardinals and dancing at the Seminary Schoolhouse. Her favorite dance was the waltz, and she'd always say she was going to "Waltz Across Texas." She tried to never miss a dance on Saturday nights, because she had attended them for more than 40 years. The band from the Seminary Schoolhouse attended and provided music for her 100th birthday; she was able to dance the two step and waltz that day.

Marie had quite a variety of jobs – she was a switchboard operator for the local telephone company which, was located in the house next door; she worked at Hayes Hatchery, candling eggs and sorting chicks; the Shoe Factory for many years; Imco; and finally, as a door greeter at Walmart until her retirement.

Surviving her are her daughter, Evelyn (Rex) Hoyle of St. Jacob; son, Leslie "Butch" Benefiel of Vandalia; her grandchildren, Michael Benefiel, Janet (John) Fitzpatrick, Patricia (Randal) Eckstein, Cathy (David) Mintert, Cheri (Nicholas III) Marinos, Nancy (Joseph) Elsmore, Lee (Michelle) Hoyle, Dennis (Dawn) Hoyle, Shea Provines, and Oran Provines; 23 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her siblings, Carl Hopkins, Dola Manion, Varna Hopkins, Violet Heather, Moya Tedrick, Clem Hopkins Jr., Dallas Hopkins, Darrell Hopkins, Harold Hopkins, Charles Hopkins, Dewey "Stanley" Hopkins; her eldest son, Floyd "Tommy" Benefiel; a granddaughter, Kimberly Benefiel; and agreat-grandson, Casey Rowe.

