Marie P. Kilzer, age 90, of St. Elmo, passed away at 1:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Elmo, with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating, with masks and social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19 concerns. There will be a public walk-through two hours prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery. Memorials: St. Bonaventure Catholic Church or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Marie was born on May 5, 1930, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Morris C. and Esta A. (Guthrie) Durbin. She married Robert Kilzer on June 13, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Elmo.
Marie enjoyed taking care of people. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening and nature. Marie loved sitting on her front porch and waving at people as they passed by.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Janet Flora (husband Gary) of Beecher City, and Cheryl Calhoun of Nokomis; three sisters, Ethel Moody of Glenview, Betty Springman (husband Bill) of Brownstown, and Mary Denton (husband Keith) of Beecher City; sister-in-law, Donna Durbin; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Jackson of St. Peter; grandchildren, Mark and Barb Kilzer, Chris Flora, Jenni and Kenny Warner, Josh and Christy Kilzer, Amanda Calhoun (companion Clifton Davis) and Johnny Calhoun; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one furry friend, Penny.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Donald Lee Kilzer and Ronnie Lynn Kilzer; a brother, Dennis Durbin; four sisters, Dorothy Siebert, Esta Durbin, Alice Meseke and Rita Durbin; brothers-in-law, Gene Moody, John Siebert and Harvey Meseke; and a son-in-law, John Calhoun.