Marilyn Joyce Wells, 89, of Mulberry Grove, passed away at 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Due to COVID-19 CDC and IDPH regulations and guidelines, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, with the Rev. Loren File officiating. Interment will follow in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Memorials: Bond County Hospice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfile.com
Mrs. Wells was born on Sept. 15, 1930, in Mulberry Grove, the daughter of Leo and Irma (Scarlett) Knebel. She married Lowell Grigg Wells on Sept. 14, 1948; he preceded in death on March 16, 2019. Together, she and Lowell celebrated 70 years of marriage and raised two sons.
Marilyn was a homemaker, looking after her family and the farm. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia.
Mrs. Wells is survived by her sons, Cary Wells and wife Joan of Greenville, and Brad Wells and wife Laurie of Mulberry Grove; grand-children, Tim Wells, Adam Wells, Sarah Wells, Jessica Sefton, Meredith Dean, Molly Lewis and Grant Wells; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant son, Gary Wells; brothers, Wayne Knebel and Kenneth Knebel; and a sister, Deloris Lynch.