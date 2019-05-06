Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Arthur Bogle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marion Arthur Bogle, 81, of Wellsville, Kan., passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Wellsville Retirement Community.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Altoona Cemetery in Altoona, Kan. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Wilson's Funeral Home in Wellsville, Kan. Memorials: Wellsville Retirement Community Activities Fund, c/o, Wilson's Funeral Home, P.O. Box 486, Wellsville, Kan., 66092.

Mr. Bogle was born on Jan. 16, 1938, in Toronto, Kan., the son of Boyd and Mary Ann (Kirk) Bogle. He spent most of his youth living in the McClouth and Chanute, Kan., areas and graduated from Chanute High School in 1956.

On Sept. 3, 1960, he married Donna Lucas, and to this union, three sons were born: Jeff, Ron and Jason.

Marion worked for Texaco Citi Service for many years before settling in Wellsville, Kan., where he worked for Consolidated Oil Well Services, Oil Patch, and eventually semi-retired and produced his own wells until his recent full retirement. His extensive knowledge of oil production and the oil industry will be greatly missed.

Marion married Kim Chrisman on July 1, 1989, and enjoyed almost 30 years of life and adventures together on their farm west of Wellsville. He loved hunting and fishing, especially with his boys, and greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends.

Marion is survived by his wife of the home; sons, Jeff (Jenny) Bogle of Reeds, Mo., Ron (Stacy) Bogle of Cushing, Okla., and Jason (Melissa) Bogle of Tulsa, Okla.; brother, Gale (Carol) Bogle of Tahlequah, Okla.; mother-in-law, Donna Chrisman of Vandalia; sister-in-law, Beth (Stephen) Tarter of Vandalia; grandchildren, Samantha (James) Slates of Carthage, Mo., Justin Bogle of Edmond, Okla., Taylor Bogle of Tulsa, Okla., Jessica (Blake) Shoemaker of Cushing, Okla., Hudson Bogle of Tulsa, Okla. Marion was also the proud great-grandfather of Jackson Dean Slates and the future Ava Jo Slates of Carthage, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dale, Don, Duane, Larry and Gary; and one sister, Linda.





Published in The Leader-Union from May 6 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close