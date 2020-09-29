Mark Leroy Blankenship, 57, of Tupelo, Miss., formerly of Mulberry Grove, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo.

Services were held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Burial will be this Saturday at Old Loogootee Cemetery in Loogootee. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Miss., was in charge of arrangements. Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter is assisting with the private burial.

Mr. Blankenship was born in Vandalia, the son of Harrison Eugene and Helen Irene Blankenship.





