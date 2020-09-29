1/
Mark L. Blankenship
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Leroy Blankenship, 57, of Tupelo, Miss., formerly of Mulberry Grove, died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo.
Services were held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Oak Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Marty Browning officiating. Burial will be this Saturday at Old Loogootee Cemetery in Loogootee. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, Miss., was in charge of arrangements. Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter is assisting with the private burial.
Mr. Blankenship was born in Vandalia, the son of Harrison Eugene and Helen Irene Blankenship.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pagel Funeral Home
110 W. Third St.
St. Peter, IL 62880
618-349-6262
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved