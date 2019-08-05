Mark W. Jackson, 53, of St. Elmo, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in St. Elmo.
A celebration of Mark's life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday at The Cross and Wren Bridge. The celebration of life is open to everyone who wants to come to a positive atmosphere to share stories, memories and photographs of Mark. There will be free refreshments. NO ALCOHOL. Memorials: The family or donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Onlinne condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Jackson was born on Oct. 22, 1965, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Glendal F. and Anita M. (Turner) Jackson. He married Suzanne Powell on May 27, 2014, in Marion, Ky.
Mark loved fishing, camping and anything that involved being outdoors.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Ketra Sidwell (husband, Ryan) of Kinmundy; stepson, William Figgins of St. Elmo; brothers, Frank Jackson of Brownstown, and Douglas Jackson (wife, Leslie) of Vandalia; sisters, Kelly Powers of Caseyville, and Bobbie Beshears (husband, Tommy) of Brownstown; grandchildren, Parker Sidwell, Trevan Sidwell, Brantley Sidwell and Rya Sidwell; and brother-in-law, Mark Powell (wife, MaryEllen) of Kirkland, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glendal Jackson and Anita Miller; and a sister, Anita Sellers.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, 2019