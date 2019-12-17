Mark Wm. McCoy, 78, of Urbana, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at his home.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A memorial service will be held at noon on Friday at Miller Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. McCoy was born on May 7, 1941, in Vandalia, the son of William Jasper and Lois Adele (Cook) McCoy.
He was a painter.
He is survived by his life partner, Theresa R. Gentry of Urbana; sons, Dirk McCoy and Sherri of Chicago, and Tommy McCoy of Vandalia; daughter, Joanna McCoy of Geneva; sister, Arlen Sidwell and Gerald of Ohlman; and grandchildren, Rachel, Alex and Molly McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Mark Steven McCoy.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 17 to Dec. 25, 2019