Martha E. Austin, 84, of Litchfield, formerly of Herrick, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Aperion Care in Litchfield.
Private graveside services and interment will be in Myers Cemetery in Herrick, with the Rev. Terry Sapp officiating. In lieu of flowers or donations to charitable causes, the family suggests honoring Martha with a random act of kindness at this time. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Austin was born on Aug. 15, 1935, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., the daughter of Clifton Everett and Lenna Faye (Sarver) Hadley. She married Huelet Harrison Austin on May 30, 1953, in Herrick; he died on Oct. 27, 2003.
Survivors include her daughters, Deanne Laskey and Jeffrey of Vincennes, Ind., and Darla Austin and Jim Holloron of Frenchtown, Mont.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 29, 2020