Marvin L. Forbes Sr., 76, of rural St. Elmo, passed away at 5:03 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, peacefully at his home and NOT from COVID-19.

No services will be held at this time; a memorial service will be held at a later date. Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Golden Retriever Foundation, Golden Retriever Rescue or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Forbes was born on Saturday, Sept. 18, 1943, in rural St. Elmo, the son of Arthur and Ruth (Sarver) Forbes.

Marvin retired at the age of 70 after spending 53 years in various positions of oil field production and operation. He also spent time employed with his brother, Hadley, at Rodger Brothers. He enjoyed time with his family, grandkids and great-grandchildren, with special love and attention for his golden retrievers, Tucker (deceased) and Nellie.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Susie Forbes; son, Marvin L. Forbes Jr. of rural St. Elmo; daughter, Tammy Goodman (husband, Delbert) of rural St. Elmo; grandchildren, Amanda Garrison, Christopher Garrison (wife, Claudia), Thomas Forbes (partner, Shyan), Georgette Forbes, Adana Saucedo (husband, Rafeal) Kayla Warren, Ariel Rountree (fiancé, Terry), Sydney Crum (husband, Johnny), Shauna Goodman, Miles Goodman (wife, Kayla) and Jennie Goodman; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings, Beulah Ross (husband, Harold), Paul Forbes, Mary Lou Jennings (husband, Leslie), Elaine Lilly (husband, Greg), Sue Scholes (husband, Roger), Dot Austin (husband, Bob), Faye Williams (husband, Virgil), Bertha Mae Wright (husband Kevin), Bob Forbes (wife, Linda); sister-in-law, Roberta Forbes; and a large number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Helen and Barbara; brothers, Hadley and Darrell; sister-in-law, Shirley Forbes; daughter, Angie Wright; and grandson, Buck Goodman.



