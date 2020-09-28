Marvin R. Heather, 90, of Moweaqua, formerly of Ramsey, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Moweaqua Rehabilitiation and Health Care.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at noon on Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with the Rev. Jay Huddlestun officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the cemetery. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Heather was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Ramsey, the son of Heather and Georgia (Brown) Heather. He married Virginia Annette Moreland on Nov. 17, 1951, in Ramsey; she died on June 30, 2006.
Survivors include a son, Marvin Heather of Moweaqua; and a daughter, Darlene Scoles of Moweaqua.