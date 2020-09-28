1/
Marvin R. Heather
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin R. Heather, 90, of Moweaqua, formerly of Ramsey, died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Moweaqua Rehabilitiation and Health Care.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at noon on Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with the Rev. Jay Huddlestun officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the cemetery. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Heather was born on Aug. 4, 1930, in Ramsey, the son of Heather and Georgia (Brown) Heather. He married Virginia Annette Moreland on Nov. 17, 1951, in Ramsey; she died on June 30, 2006.
Survivors include a son, Marvin Heather of Moweaqua; and a daughter, Darlene Scoles of Moweaqua.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 28 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL 62080
618-283-3176
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved