Mary A. Sparks
1931 - 2020
Mary A. Sparks, 89, of Vandalia, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mary was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of George and Clara (Williams) Lee. She married John Ziegler in 1952, and he passed away. She married Richard Sparks in 1956, and he passed away.
She was formerly employed at Stella O'Doro in St. Elmo, and McDonald's and Walmart in Vandalia. She was a member of Order of Eastern Star, was an amazing cook, loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and liked to play bingo and spend time with family.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Kline and Steve, and Theresa Smail and Denny, both of Vandalia, and Aurelia Dothager and Danny, and Bev Swofford and Mark, both of Fairhope, Ala.; sons, John Sparks of Venice, Fla., and Kenny Sparks, Iuka; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and a son, Kevin.

Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9, 2020.
