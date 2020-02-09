Mary Belle "Babe" Brown Duffy, 76, of St. Elmo, passed away at 12:31 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at her home.
No services will be held. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue, a veterans' organization or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Duffy was born on Saturday, April 3, 1943, in Brownstown, the daughter of John and Madge Springman Brown.
She was a retired military Army Reserves Master Sergeant (E8). She owned and operated Pleasing Squeezing Concession for several years and set up at many of the local fairs and festivals.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Duffy; children, Sherri Lee Dodd, Kristy Lynn Davis and Charles Martin Davis; sisters, Marilyn Calvert, Suzanne Immen, Dorothy "Dolly" Whitlock, Jewel Brown and Janet VanSant; brothers, Jake Brown and Lewis Brown; as well as grandchildren, a great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, and special dog, Callie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Isabelle Brown, Georgia Childers and Betty Lou Brown; and brothers, William "Bill" Brown and Robert "Bob" Brown.
