Mary C. Harrison, 83, of Bloomington, formerly of St. Elmo, died at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Villas of Hollybrook in Bloomington.
There will be no services at this time. Private family graveside services will be held at Sidener Cemetery, rural St. Elmo. A celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials: St. Elmo Church of God or donors' choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Mary Carolyn Mathis Harrison was born on Friday, Jan. 22, 1937 in Okmulgee, Okla., to William Hobson and Lottie Caroline (Willits) Mathis. She married Delbert Leroy 'Bud' Harrison on Dec. 18, 1955, at St. Elmo Christian Church; he preceded her in death on December 12, 2011.
Survivors include her sons, Marvin Lee (Yvonne) Harrison of Gold Bar, Wash., and David Earl (Penny) Harrison of St. Elmo; and daughter; Kathy Lynn Baucum of Bloomington.