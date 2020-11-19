Mary Elizabeth Engelbrektson, 91, of Vandalia, formerly of Superior, Wis., passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mary Elizabeth Bailey was born on March 25, 1929, in Superior, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Hazel (Schaefer) Bailey. She married Kenneth Engelbrektson on Feb. 2, 1952, and together they had four sons.
Mary was a former Certified Nursing Assistant at Superior Memorial Hospital and various nursing homes in the Superior, Wis., area. She was also employed by the Superior Senior Center, where she assessed the elderly. Mary was a member of Zoar Lutheran Brethren Church in Superior.
Ms. Engelbrektson is survived by her sons, Tim of Chaska, Minn., Dan of Vandalia, Jay of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Jon of Norwood Young America, Minn.; and beloved by her many grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Madeline "Maggie" Mason and Sharon Hawkins; and grandsons, Trevor and Michael.