Mary Jean Forbes, 74, of Brownstown, died at 5:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at her home.
No services will be held at this time. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements.
Jean was born on Thursday, Oct. 25, 1945 in Ramsey, the daughter of Haroley and Arlene (Stanbery) Rosenberger. She married James L. Forbes; he died in 2010.
Survivors include her sons, Kenny Forbes of Brownstown and Eric Forbes of Brownstown.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2020